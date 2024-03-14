Short Interest in Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF) Declines By 36.0%

Takara Bio Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKBIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the February 14th total of 77,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Takara Bio Price Performance
Shares of Takara Bio stock remained flat at $23.20 during trading on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.20. Takara Bio has a fifty-two week low of $23.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.20.
Takara Bio Company Profile
