Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Expands By 29.0%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Get Talphera alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TLPH

Talphera Trading Up 2.6 %

About Talphera

Shares of NASDAQ TLPH traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.20. 50,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,244. The company has a market capitalization of $20.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 0.54. Talphera has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.09.

(Get Free Report)

Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.