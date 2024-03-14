Short Interest in Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Expands By 29.0%

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 120,000 shares, a growth of 29.0% from the February 14th total of 93,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Talphera in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.
View Our Latest Research Report on TLPH
Talphera Trading Up 2.6 %
About Talphera
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- Utilities Stocks Explained – How and Why to Invest in Utilities
- Southwest Stock Signals the Mother of all Entry Opportunities
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Mastering Stocks in the Dow: Insights into the DJIA
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- 5 Mid-Caps to Buy Before the Next Broad Market Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.