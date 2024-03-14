Short Interest in Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH) Declines By 78.1%

Tantech Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a decline of 78.1% from the February 14th total of 140,500 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Tantech Trading Down 6.9 %

NASDAQ TANH traded down $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $0.63. 65,668 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 578,776. Tantech has a fifty-two week low of $0.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tantech in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tantech

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Tantech during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Tantech by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 224,686 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,178 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tantech during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.56% of the company’s stock.

About Tantech

Tantech Holdings Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures bamboo-based charcoal products for industrial energy, household cooking, heating, purification, agricultural, and cleaning applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Consumer Products, Electric Vehicles, and Biodegradable Packaging.

