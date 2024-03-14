Short Interest in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW) Declines By 33.8%

Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:THWWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 33.8% from the February 14th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Target Hospitality

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in THWWW. CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Target Hospitality by 779.8% in the 2nd quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 135,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 120,274 shares during the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Hospitality in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,539,000. Ionic Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 1,030,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,938,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares in the last quarter. Skaana Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 265.5% in the 4th quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 410,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 298,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Target Hospitality during the 2nd quarter valued at $968,000.

Target Hospitality Trading Down 70.6 %

THWWW stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.00. 6,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,309. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.90. Target Hospitality has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $6.83.

Target Hospitality Company Profile

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Hospitality & Facilities Services – South, Hospitality & Facilities Services – Midwest, Government, and TCPL Keystone. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units.

