Short Interest in Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY) Rises By 25.7%

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc. Sponsored ADR (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 186,500 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the February 14th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 150,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Tokio Marine Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Tokio Marine stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $30.13. The stock had a trading volume of 72,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,187. Tokio Marine has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $31.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04.

Tokio Marine (OTCMKTS:TKOMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter. Tokio Marine had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 8.71%. Equities research analysts predict that Tokio Marine will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Tokio Marine Company Profile

Tokio Marine Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in non-life and life insurance, international insurance, and financial and general businesses worldwide. The company provides business, fire, Internet and mobile, rental housing, and natural catastrophe risk insurance services, as well as insurance for retail and corporate fields.

