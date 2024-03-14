Short Interest in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV) Decreases By 44.4%

Twelve Seas Investment Company II (NASDAQ:TWLV – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the February 14th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Twelve Seas Investment Company II

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,546,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 583,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 127.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 516,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after buying an additional 289,868 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 477,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,804,000 after buying an additional 51,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,528,000. Institutional investors own 22.31% of the company’s stock.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ TWLV opened at $10.71 on Thursday. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52-week low of $10.02 and a 52-week high of $11.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.63.

About Twelve Seas Investment Company II

Twelve Seas Investment Company II does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Twelve Seas Investment Company II was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

