Short Interest in Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN) Increases By 434.0%

Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 434.0% from the February 14th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VALN. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Valneva in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Valneva during the first quarter valued at about $858,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Valneva by 85.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the last quarter. 18.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VALN opened at $7.38 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.47. Valneva has a fifty-two week low of $6.58 and a fifty-two week high of $17.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $8.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $512.61 million, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 2.23.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Valneva in a research report on Thursday, February 29th.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

