Short Interest in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Increases By 682.0%

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a growth of 682.0% from the February 14th total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 163,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UITB. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 685.2% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $223,000.
UITB opened at $46.21 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.53. VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.14 and a 52 week high of $47.35.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
