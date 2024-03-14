Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Drops By 36.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $67.98.

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.09%.

