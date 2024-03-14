Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA) Drops By 36.7%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NASDAQ:CSA – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 36.7% from the February 14th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSA. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 100,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,734,000 after buying an additional 24,809 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 1.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 99,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,247 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,466,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd during the third quarter worth approximately $3,261,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd by 163.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the period. 83.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CSA traded down $0.33 on Thursday, hitting $66.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 432 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,969. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.33 and a 200-day moving average of $62.05. The company has a market capitalization of $33.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.11. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd has a 12-month low of $54.84 and a 12-month high of $67.98.
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Announces Dividend
VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Company Profile
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
