Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Expands By 24.9%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.5 %
USOI stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $1.7132 dividend. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile
agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- UiPath Sock: Analysts Blaze a Path to Higher Share Prices
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- $5 Billion Boost for Taiwan Semiconductor Aids Nvidia Expansion
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- 3 Small Dividend Paying Banks Insiders are Buying
Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.