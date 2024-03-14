Short Interest in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Expands By 24.9%

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 22,100 shares, a growth of 24.9% from the February 14th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Up 1.5 %

USOI stock opened at $75.70 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.10. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a one year low of $67.55 and a one year high of $85.49.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $1.7132 dividend. This is an increase from X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN’s previous dividend of $1.54. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 395.0% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 928,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 740,718 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 213.7% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,313 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN by 143.6% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 16,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN during the third quarter worth approximately $630,000.

