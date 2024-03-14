Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.02

Shriro Holdings Limited (ASX:SHM – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th.
Shriro Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.00, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42.
Shriro Company Profile
