SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV) Stock Rating Lowered by Desjardins

SilverCrest Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SILV – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Desjardins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

SilverCrest Metals Trading Up 5.5 %

Shares of SILV opened at $6.48 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.28. SilverCrest Metals has a fifty-two week low of $4.16 and a fifty-two week high of $7.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SilverCrest Metals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,732,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,868,000 after buying an additional 42,589 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in SilverCrest Metals during the 3rd quarter worth $140,000. Mariner LLC increased its stake in SilverCrest Metals by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 18,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 4,581 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of SilverCrest Metals in the 3rd quarter worth about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.43% of the company’s stock.

About SilverCrest Metals

SilverCrest Metals Inc engages in the exploration and development of precious metal properties in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver and gold properties. Its principal property includes the Las Chispas Mine that consists of 28 concessions totaling of approximately 1,401 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

