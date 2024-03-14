Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $314,000 Position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Free Report) by 67.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBOW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBow Resources by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the period. 87.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

SilverBow Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE:SBOW traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.83. The company had a trading volume of 130,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,414. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.62. The company has a market capitalization of $834.87 million, a PE ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $19.13 and a one year high of $43.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SBOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of SilverBow Resources from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm started coverage on shares of SilverBow Resources in a report on Monday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of SilverBow Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SilverBow Resources presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SBOW

SilverBow Resources Profile

(Free Report)

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, engages in exploration, development, acquisition, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Eagle Ford shale and Austin Chalk located in South Texas. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.