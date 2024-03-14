Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Has $678,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. McDonald’s comprises about 0.3% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 103.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 7.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,824 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after purchasing an additional 5,007 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 4.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 516,408 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $127,697,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the first quarter worth about $1,108,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 59.7% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 9,338 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,309,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $279.38. 2,347,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,115,780. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $280.89. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $245.73 and a 12 month high of $302.39. The firm has a market cap of $201.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.72.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 57.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MCD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $343.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.10.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on McDonald’s

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.