Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Makes New $3.60 Million Investment in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 60,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,600,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,234 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,554,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150,652 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 116.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,769,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,050,000 after acquiring an additional 7,937,334 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $486,631,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,572,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,782,000 after acquiring an additional 685,190 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.27 on Thursday, hitting $58.22. 854,372 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,569,388. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $56.07 and a 52 week high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.05.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.1496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

