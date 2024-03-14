Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Purchases 757 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 194,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust comprises about 3.7% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,233,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $769,064,000 after acquiring an additional 694,430 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,165,835 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $779,537,000 after acquiring an additional 292,574 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,357,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,364,000 after acquiring an additional 366,559 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,869,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $431,915,000 after acquiring an additional 828,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $40.83. 2,828,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,437,660. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $41.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.73.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.