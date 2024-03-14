Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 2,795 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,795 shares during the quarter. VanEck Gold Miners ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,206,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,053,307. The stock has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a one year low of $25.62 and a one year high of $36.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.75.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

