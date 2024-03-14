Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC Sells 493 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,660 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 91.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 575 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 104.9% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 93.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBRL traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $66.54. The company had a trading volume of 146,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,375. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $62.69 and a one year high of $121.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.44.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The company had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is 138.67%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

