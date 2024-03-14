Sintana Energy (CVE:SEI) Shares Up 13.6%

Sintana Energy Inc. (CVE:SEI – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 13.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.48 and last traded at C$0.46. 614,081 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the average session volume of 887,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

Sintana Energy Trading Up 23.5 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$138.05 million, a P/E ratio of 41.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Bruno Maruzzo sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.38, for a total transaction of C$38,000.00. 18.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Sintana Energy

Sintana Energy Inc engages in petroleum and natural gas exploration and development activities. It holds five onshore and offshore petroleum exploration licenses in Namibia, as well as in Colombia's Magdalena Basin. The company is based in Toronto, Canada.

