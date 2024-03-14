Sky Harbour Group (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH) Trading Up 2.3%

Sky Harbour Group Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SKYH – Get Free Report) shares were up 2.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. Approximately 4,435 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 19,484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

Separately, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sky Harbour Group in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $819.84 million, a P/E ratio of -29.09 and a beta of 1.76.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Sky Harbour Group by 51.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,155 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Sky Harbour Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Sky Harbour Group by 88.1% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 57,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 26,748 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sky Harbour Group Corporation operates as an aviation infrastructure development company in the United States. It develops, leases, and manages general aviation hangars for business aircraft. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in White Plains, New York.

