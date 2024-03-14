Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $30.34

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSE:ZZZ – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$30.34 and last traded at C$30.21, with a volume of 30564 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$29.80.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC cut Sleep Country Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$26.50 to C$33.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$28.00 to C$33.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$24.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Sleep Country Canada from C$31.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sleep Country Canada currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.43.

Get Sleep Country Canada alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Price Performance

Sleep Country Canada Announces Dividend

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.62, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$26.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$24.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.237 per share. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Sleep Country Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Dave Howcroft sold 19,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.59, for a total value of C$501,128.97. 1.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sleep Country Canada Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc engages in retailing mattress and bedding-related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillowcases, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sleep Country Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sleep Country Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.