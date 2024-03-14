Sleepless AI (AI) Price Down 13.2% Over Last Week

Sleepless AI (AI) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. One Sleepless AI token can now be bought for about $1.92 or 0.00002637 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Sleepless AI has traded 13.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Sleepless AI has a market capitalization of $248.97 million and approximately $80.00 million worth of Sleepless AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000680 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000014 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Sleepless AI Profile

Sleepless AI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 130,000,000 tokens. Sleepless AI’s official website is www.sleeplessai.net/home. Sleepless AI’s official Twitter account is @sleeplessai_lab.

Sleepless AI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sleepless AI (AI) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Sleepless AI has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 140,937,500 in circulation. The last known price of Sleepless AI is 1.93761571 USD and is down -3.55 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $78,334,607.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.sleeplessai.net/home.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sleepless AI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sleepless AI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sleepless AI using one of the exchanges listed above.

