SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Shares Purchased by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 43.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,997 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 143.8% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 20,856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,701,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 27.2% in the third quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 465,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,231,000 after acquiring an additional 99,681 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 112.2% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 38,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after acquiring an additional 20,577 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 135.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 119,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,487,000 after acquiring an additional 68,820 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SEDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $166.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $91.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In related news, Director More Avery acquired 7,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $67.75 per share, for a total transaction of $474,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 77,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,246,966.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Trading Down 3.7 %

SEDG stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.32. 1,318,682 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,654,149. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.46. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $63.25 and a 52-week high of $322.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 150.78 and a beta of 1.50.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($1.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.60. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 5.00% and a net margin of 1.15%. The firm had revenue of $316.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post -3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations in the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Italy, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Solar and Energy Storage.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.