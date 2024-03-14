Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Upgraded to Overweight at Piper Sandler

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $8.00. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 63.53% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company.

SLDB stock opened at $12.23 on Thursday. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.81 and a 1-year high of $12.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.14. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.88.

In other news, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,325.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 3,410,713 shares of Solid Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.53 per share, with a total value of $18,861,242.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,833,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,789,470.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Tan sold 3,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $32,267.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,308 shares in the company, valued at $76,325.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,216 shares of company stock valued at $39,430 in the last ninety days. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the second quarter worth $28,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the first quarter worth about $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.46% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in developing therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a next-generation gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy (Duchenne); AVB-202-TT, a gene therapy program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia; AVB-401, a gene therapy program for the treatment of BAG3-mediated dilated cardiomyopathy; and other drugs for the treatment of undisclosed cardiac diseases.

