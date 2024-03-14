Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) Short Interest Down 20.7% in February

Soligenix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 354,500 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the February 14th total of 447,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Soligenix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNGX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.60. Soligenix has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $4.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soligenix

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNGX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Soligenix by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,865 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Soligenix by 45.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 52,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 16,500 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Soligenix by 54.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 25,594 shares during the period. Finally, Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in Soligenix during the second quarter valued at approximately $362,000. Institutional investors own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Soligenix Company Profile

Soligenix, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Specialized BioTherapeutics and Public Health Solutions. The Specialized BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301 (HyBryte), a novel photodynamic therapy, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, including oral mucositis in head and neck cancer.

