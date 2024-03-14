Solvay (OTCMKTS:SVYSF) Trading Up 7.6%

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SVYSF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $27.00 and last traded at $27.00. 102 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.10.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.36.
Solvay SA provides advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials, Chemicals, Solutions, and Corporate & Business Services. The Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aerospace, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for aerospace engineered materials market.
