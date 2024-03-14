Somerset Capital Management LLP Decreases Stake in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Somerset Capital Management LLP lessened its position in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Copa makes up about 23.3% of Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Somerset Capital Management LLP’s holdings in Copa were worth $1,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter worth $562,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 147.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 257,191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,440,000 after purchasing an additional 153,275 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Copa in the 2nd quarter valued at $7,431,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 76,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 67.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,976 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 14,920 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Copa Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Copa stock traded down $1.14 during trading on Thursday, hitting $104.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.38. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20.

Copa Increases Dividend

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.90 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.13 million. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. Copa’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.49 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.61 per share. This is a positive change from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CPA has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Copa from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Copa from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Copa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Featured Stories

