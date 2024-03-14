SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.25

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 93225686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SOUN shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Trading Down 8.1 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.84.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 1,955.68% and a negative net margin of 188.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total value of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,918,605.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO Keyvan Mohajer sold 70,098 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $154,215.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,326,639 shares in the company, valued at $2,918,605.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,651,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOUN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $512,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $44,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the second quarter worth $293,000. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the second quarter valued at $576,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI during the third quarter valued at $143,000. 26.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

