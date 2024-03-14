SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Hits New 1-Year High at $10.25

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.25 and last traded at $8.29, with a volume of 93225686 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SOUN shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $3.60 to $5.80 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SoundHound AI presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.10 and a beta of 2.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.30 and its 200 day moving average is $2.48.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. SoundHound AI’s revenue was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 795,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,089. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other SoundHound AI news, Director Eric R. Ball sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 530,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,651,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Zagorsek sold 24,609 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $54,139.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 795,495 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,089. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 347,448 shares of company stock valued at $1,073,608. 21.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 392,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after buying an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 168,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 520.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 7,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SoundHound AI by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 582,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 7,414 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.96% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

