SoundHound AI Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:SOUN)

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 55,130 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 47% compared to the typical daily volume of 37,531 call options.

SoundHound AI Trading Up 24.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ SOUN opened at $8.65 on Thursday. SoundHound AI has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $8.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 4.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of -22.18 and a beta of 2.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.48.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). SoundHound AI had a negative net margin of 188.57% and a negative return on equity of 1,955.68%. The business had revenue of $17.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 80.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that SoundHound AI will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Nitesh Sharan sold 23,094 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $50,806.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 775,819 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,801.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 17,077 shares of SoundHound AI stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.20, for a total transaction of $37,569.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 557,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,226,049. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 347,448 shares of company stock worth $1,073,608 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 415.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,515,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,297,000 after buying an additional 7,669,606 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in SoundHound AI by 517.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,716,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,465 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 18.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,166,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,340 shares during the period. Nvidia Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,669,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SoundHound AI by 145.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,613,110 shares during the last quarter. 26.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of SoundHound AI in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on SoundHound AI in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.66.

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

