Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Stock Rating Upgraded by Argus

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the airline’s stock. Argus’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.49% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Southwest Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 28th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Evercore ISI restated an “inline” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southwest Airlines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.00.

NYSE:LUV opened at $28.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.14. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $21.91 and a one year high of $39.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.61. The stock has a market cap of $16.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The airline reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.25. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Southwest Airlines will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $277,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 2,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Readystate Asset Management LP bought a new position in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at $606,000. 78.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

