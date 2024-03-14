Sovryn Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $762,785.45 (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded down 8.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 14th. One Sovryn token can now be purchased for about $1.95 or 0.00002750 BTC on popular exchanges. Sovryn has a total market capitalization of $35.55 million and approximately $762,785.45 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Sovryn has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sovryn Token Profile

Sovryn was first traded on August 26th, 2020. Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,273,253 tokens. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sovryn’s official website is sovryn.app. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @sovrynbtc. The official message board for Sovryn is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5314067.0.

Buying and Selling Sovryn

According to CryptoCompare, “Sovryn (SOV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Sovryn has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 45,765,987.03507083 in circulation. The last known price of Sovryn is 2.01407651 USD and is down -8.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $808,152.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sovryn.app/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sovryn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sovryn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sovryn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

