S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Holdings Cut by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,577 shares during the quarter. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 45.8% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 86 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 72.3% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. 85.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI traded down $4.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $424.03. 157,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,294,999. S&P Global Inc. has a one year low of $325.91 and a one year high of $461.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average of $435.65 and a 200 day moving average of $408.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.15.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.54 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.23%.

Insider Activity

In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.74, for a total value of $2,548,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,032,992.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SPGI has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price target on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $446.25.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Ratings, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Dow Jones Indices segments.

