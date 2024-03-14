SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.82

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 479474 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Old North State Trust LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 80,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,642,000 after buying an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $6,102,000. Wavelength Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC now owns 32,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,245,000 after acquiring an additional 15,500 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 2,812.0% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,290,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 9.0% in the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 8,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

