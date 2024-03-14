SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB) Hits New 1-Year High at $72.82

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:CWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.37, with a volume of 479474 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $72.61.

SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,224,000. Main Street Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF in the fourth quarter worth $160,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,970,000. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 2,086 shares during the period.

About SPDR Bloomberg Convertible Securities ETF

SPDR Barclays Convertible Securities ETF, formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Convertible Securities ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index that tracks United States convertible securities. In seeking to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

