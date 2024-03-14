SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM) Stake Cut by Appleton Partners Inc. MA

Appleton Partners Inc. MA reduced its holdings in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,705 shares during the period. Appleton Partners Inc. MA owned about 3.29% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF worth $1,503,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QEMM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $491,000.

Get SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF alerts:

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Price Performance

Shares of QEMM stock opened at $58.30 on Thursday. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.20 and a fifty-two week high of $58.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. The firm has a market cap of $46.64 million, a P/E ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 0.66.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (QEMM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EM Factor Mix A-Series (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of emerging-market securities equally-weighted between 3 sub-indexes that focus on value, minimum volatility and quality. QEMM was launched on Jun 4, 2014 and is managed by State Street.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QEMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.