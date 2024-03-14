SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Sold by WNY Asset Management LLC

WNY Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 87.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,238 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPDW. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 56,501,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,752,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722,638 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 53,616,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,644,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303,499 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,810,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $831,403,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,665,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $380,348,000.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPDW opened at $35.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 0.89. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $29.39 and a 12 month high of $35.80.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

