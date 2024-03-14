SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP) Shares Sold by Modus Advisors LLC

Modus Advisors LLC lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 802 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF comprises 2.5% of Modus Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Modus Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF worth $6,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of XOP. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 952.2% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Main Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 331.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF by 517.4% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA XOP traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.87. 1,300,647 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,412,028. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.38. SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF has a fifty-two week low of $114.16 and a fifty-two week high of $154.66.

About SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF

SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index. The S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production Select Industry Index represents the oil and gas exploration and production sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.