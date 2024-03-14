Speedy Hire (LON:SDY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $23.55

Speedy Hire Plc (LON:SDY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 23.55 ($0.30) and last traded at GBX 25 ($0.32), with a volume of 930609 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25 ($0.32).

Speedy Hire Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.86. The stock has a market capitalization of £115.46 million, a PE ratio of -2,500.00, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 29.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.46.

Speedy Hire Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Speedy Hire Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides tools, equipment, and plant hire services to the construction, infrastructure, and industrial markets in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company hires a range of tools and accessories, including access, lighting, lifting, rail, survey and safety, ATEX, plant, communications, and pipework and engineering equipment; compressors, generators, and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and cooling equipment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Speedy Hire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Speedy Hire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.