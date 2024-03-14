Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna restated a “negative” rating and set a $5.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Spirit Airlines from $3.95 to $4.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America began coverage on Spirit Airlines in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Spirit Airlines from $11.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Spirit Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th.

NYSE:SAVE opened at $4.55 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $497.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Spirit Airlines has a 12-month low of $4.04 and a 12-month high of $19.69.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.42) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Spirit Airlines had a negative return on equity of 26.38% and a negative net margin of 8.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Spirit Airlines will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 467.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Spirit Airlines by 272.4% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Spirit Airlines by 862.8% during the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spirit Airlines, Inc provides airline services. The company also offers hotels and rental cars services. It serves 93 destinations in 15 countries in the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 205 Airbus single-aisle aircraft. The company was formerly known as Clippert Trucking Company and changed its name to Spirit Airlines, Inc in 1992.

