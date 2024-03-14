Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky trimmed its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,615 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 8,066 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned 0.05% of Splunk worth $12,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,527,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,957 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Splunk by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 251,984 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 18,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $156.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Splunk Inc. has a one year low of $82.19 and a one year high of $156.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $154.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Splunk news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 89,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,593,274.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPLK. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lowered shares of Splunk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Splunk from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.31.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

