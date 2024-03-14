Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the software company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised Splunk from a c rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Splunk in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Truist Financial cut Splunk from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Twenty-three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $135.31.

NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $156.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.55. Splunk has a 52-week low of $82.19 and a 52-week high of $156.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.61, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $26.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.00.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 5,017 shares of Splunk stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.28, for a total value of $763,988.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 89,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,593,274.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPLK. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the software company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,018 shares of the software company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the software company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in Splunk by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 442 shares of the software company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in Splunk by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,062 shares of the software company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 87.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets cloud services and licensed software solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers unified security and observability platform, including Splunk Security that helps security leaders fortify their organization's digital resilience by mitigating cyber risk and meeting compliance requirements; and Splunk Observability, which provides visibility across the full stack of infrastructure, applications, and the digital customer experience.

