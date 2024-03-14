Spot Coffee (CVE:SPP) Sets New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Spot Coffee Ltd. (CVE:SPP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 1000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$4.06 million, a PE ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 0.55.

Spot Coffee (Canada) Ltd. designs, builds, operates, and franchises community-oriented cafés in Canada and the United States. The company's cafes provide food and beverages; and wholesales roasted coffee beans. It operates its own cafés located in Buffalo, Rochester, Saratoga Springs, Elmwood, Glens Falls, and North Tonawanda, as well as its franchise cafés in Orchard Park, Kenmore, Hertel, West Hartford, Hamburg, Roswell Park, Clarence, Williamsville, Waterfront Village, Amherst, West Seneca, and Niagara Falls.

