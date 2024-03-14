Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Hits New 1-Year High at $92.00

Springfield Properties PLC (LON:SPR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 92 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90.25 ($1.16), with a volume of 140979 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88 ($1.13).

Springfield Properties Trading Up 3.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £111.27 million, a PE ratio of 1,303.57 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 7.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 81.40 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Iain Logan bought 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 83 ($1.06) per share, with a total value of £24,900 ($31,902.63). Corporate insiders own 46.06% of the company’s stock.

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company offers in private, contract, and affordable housing. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries, property development, buying and selling real estate, manufacturing timber kit, and management services.

