Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SPRB. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH downgraded shares of Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink downgraded Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Spruce Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered Spruce Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

SPRB opened at $5.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. Spruce Biosciences has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.68.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Spruce Biosciences by 317.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 116,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 88,608 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 26.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 529,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 109,226 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 180.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 71,900 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 205,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 78,490 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Spruce Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $331,000. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

About Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

