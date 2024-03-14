Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) Cut to Neutral at HC Wainwright

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SPRB. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spruce Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.14.

Shares of Spruce Biosciences stock opened at $5.19 on Thursday. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $1.01 and a twelve month high of $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48 and a beta of 2.68.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Spruce Biosciences during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 281.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 39,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 28,907 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 315.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 57,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 43,356 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.58% of the company’s stock.

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.

