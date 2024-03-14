SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.

SRG Global Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Get SRG Global alerts:

SRG Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

SRG Global Limited provides engineering-led specialist asset maintenance, mining services, and engineering and construction services in Australia and internationally. The company operates through Asset Maintenance; Mining Services; and Engineering and Construction segments. The Asset Maintenance segment supplies integrated services to customers in various sectors, including oil and gas, energy, infrastructure, offshore, mining, power generation, water treatment plants, commissioning, decommissioning, shutdowns, and civil works.

Receive News & Ratings for SRG Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRG Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.