SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG) Plans $0.02 Interim Dividend

SRG Global Limited (ASX:SRG – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, March 13th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th.
SRG Global Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.04.
SRG Global Company Profile
