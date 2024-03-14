St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Acquires 318 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,528 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney makes up approximately 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DIS. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 411.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 32,868,307 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,663,976,000 after acquiring an additional 26,443,257 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after acquiring an additional 23,644,765 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after buying an additional 5,499,014 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $326,171,000. Institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.23.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 898 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.11, for a total value of $80,918.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,694.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,123,162.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Walt Disney stock traded down $1.26 on Thursday, reaching $111.24. 6,319,553 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,652,250. The company has a market capitalization of $204.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.41. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $115.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.71 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 3.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.52%.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

