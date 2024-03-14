St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,291 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.6% of St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% in the third quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. DZ Bank lowered Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Scotiabank lowered Chevron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.56.

Shares of CVX traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.16. The stock had a trading volume of 4,680,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,724,676. The company’s 50-day moving average is $149.84 and its 200 day moving average is $153.24. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.26. Chevron had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is 57.39%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

