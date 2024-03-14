St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC Has $162,000 Stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN)

St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (NYSE:PFN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 22,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,049 shares during the period. St. Louis Financial Planners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II were worth $162,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Essex Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the third quarter worth $68,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II in the 2nd quarter valued at $85,000. Finally, Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000.

NYSE PFN traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $7.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 296,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,472. PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II has a 52 week low of $5.93 and a 52 week high of $7.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.98.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a $0.0718 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.77%.

PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

